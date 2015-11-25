Thanksgiving shopping: Grab your holiday favorites

Whether you are shopping for the perfect turkey, or grabbing a holiday favorite to share with family, home cooking is keeping the lines long and parking lots packed.

"We go to Columbia for Thanksgiving and we bring the goodies from Albany and take them up there so they can enjoy a taste from home," said Tammy McNair, who is a grandmother.

Even the firemen had to make a turkey day run.

"We like to sit together at the table. It's our home away from home," said Lee County fireman Tyler Atkinson.

But before the comforts of home, is the hectic shopping trip, or trips.

"I hope this is my last trip," said Annie Davis, an Albany Great-Grandmother. "I have been running to the store most of the week!"

But we all know grocery shopping is only half the battle. The real work starts in the morning.

