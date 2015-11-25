Leesburg Police give back

Leesburg police are helping make sure Thursday's feast is complete for several local families.



Lieutenant James Vick and his coworkers are loading up their vehicles to deliver bags to food to shut-ins and families in need in Lee County. It's an annual project for Lt. Vick, who works with the local Methodist church to get the food and distribute it to people.



"We got the turkeys, we got everything we need for a good Thanksgiving dinner and we are just happy to do it for the community," said Leesburg Police Lt. James Vick.

And the Leesburg Police Department's goodwill doesn't end with Thanksgiving. They are collecting toys for foster children in the county, and will work with DFACS to distribute them next month.



They are in need of toys. Please drop off an unwrapped toy to any Lee County fire station, Fred's Dollar Store or Dollar General in Lee County.

