Wild Adventures to celebrate annual 'Days of Thanks'

Wild Adventures to celebrate annual 'Days of Thanks'

'Days of Thanks' takes place Nov. 27-29th 'Days of Thanks' takes place Nov. 27-29th
Tickets are BOGO if you donate a canned good. Tickets are BOGO if you donate a canned good.
Laurie Windham, Wild Adventures Media Relations Laurie Windham, Wild Adventures Media Relations
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Wild Adventures is preparing for Christmas, but they want to give thanks to the community first. 

From November 27-29th the park is offering free admission to teachers, first responders, law enforcement, and military personnel. 

They are also thanking the rest of the community by offering buy-one-get-one free admission tickets to park goers who bring a canned good to donate to their food drive.

All the cans collected over the weekend will go to Second Harvest of South Georgia. 

Laurie Windham, Wild Adventures Media Relations Director, says it's just one small way the park can say thank you to the community that provides so much support. 

"We could not be successful without our community. The community supports us in everything we do, and it's important that we take the time just to say thank you to all those people who go rushing in when the rest of us are rushing out," says Windham.

Teachers, first responders, law enforcement, and military personnel are asked to bring an I.D. or other form of proof of occupation. 

