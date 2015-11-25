Terrell Co. Humane Society hosts 'Heart & Soles' fundraiser

For every pair of shoes the humane society gets money to help foster pets

Shoes will go to those in need in other countries

The Terrell County Humane Society is collecting an unusual item to raise money for pets... shoes.

They are asking community members to donate shoes for their "Heart and Soles" fundraiser.

"Any type of shoe! Tennis shoe, dress shoe, bedroom slippers," explains Humane Society volunteer Krissy Waller.

Shoes can be new or used, any size, and nearly any condition.

All the shoes will be given to those in need in other countries. For every pair of shoes they collect the humane society gets funds to help with their foster pets.

Crystal Lund keeps a shoe collection box in front of her desk. She says it's a great way to help multiple organizations at once.

"It's almost two charities in one. You're helping animals and you're also helping people who need shoes," says Lund.

The money raised from collecting shoes will go towards surgeries and vaccines for the animals.

"It's going to help with vaccines, shots, we have some animals that come in that need medical care," explains Waller.

The humane society hopes to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes. They need roughly 800 more pairs to reach their goal.

"The more shoes that we can collect the more people we can help and the more pets we can help," says Waller.

They will continue to collect shoes until the second week of December.

Drop off locations for shoes :

Dougherty County: Team Lund, Maebrey Market, Who's Who, 229 YOGA, Hinman Pool Supplies

Lee County: Studio V-Fit and Bank of Lee County

Terrell County: Bank of Terrell, Terrell County Public Library

