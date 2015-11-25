Westover, Terrell Co. split Tuesday's affair

WESTOVER 68, TERRELL CO. 47 (Boys)

The Westover Patriots pulled away from Terrell Co. Tuesday night in Dawson for a 68-47 win.

The Pats improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Greenwave fall to 1-2

TERRELL CO. 62, WESTOVER 60 (F/OT) (Girls)

The Lady Greenwave needed extra time to close it out, but eventually beat Westover Tuesday night.

Terrell County led late, but could never put the game away at the free throw line.

Westover's Nyla Perry tied the game at 55 with a pair of foul shots with less than eight seconds to play. The Wave missed a final shot at the end of regulation to send it to an extra period.

In overtime, each team's late-game offensive struggles continued. But Terrell was able to hit enough free throws for the win.

