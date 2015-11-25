Lady Blazers stay unbeaten with win in Albany

Valdosta State moved to 4-0 with a 56-51 win over Albany State Tuesday night.

Former Crisp Academy star Madi Mitchell and freshman Aaliyah Cheatham led the way for VSU, combining for 31 points in the win.

The Lady Blazers led by 17 at half, but saw Albany State chop away in the third and fourth quarters.

Tip Holston had a team-high 14 points for the Lady Rams, who fall to 0-3 on the season.

VSU returns home Sunday when they host Nova Southeastern. Albany St. has the rest of November off. The Lady Rams return to action December 3 at LeMoyne-Owen.

