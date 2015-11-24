WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/24/15): Bainbridge wins 12th game, advances to state quarters

What a magical season it's been in Bainbridge.

The Bearcats are region champs, undefeated, and in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. They are also the WALB Team of the Week.

Bainbridge survived a defensive battle with Sandy Creek for a 14-7 overtime win Friday night.

With the win, the Bearcats are 12-0. That's the most wins in a single season for the program since they won the state title in 1982.

It gets no easier now though. Bainbridge hosts St. Pius Friday night with a spot in the state semis on the line.

