Two Albany men indicted for murder

Two Albany men are indicted for murder, accused of shooting a man to keep him from snitching on one of them.

Mike Hill and Keithontay Cobey were indicted on 8 counts each, including murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say they killed 27-year old Ricky Kegler on September 29, 2014 when they fired through the walls of his mobile home with assault rifles.

UPDATE: Charges against Keithontay Cobey in the 2014 murder case of Ricky Kegler were dropped by the state on November 6, 2017.

Dougherty County Assistant District Attorney Shaliea Threadcraft submitted the motion to the court, saying that the state doesn’t believe the ‘evidentiary standard could be met against the Cobey.’

Kegler was killed in October of 2014, when multiple shots were fired through the walls of a mobile home in the 600 block of Johnson Road.

Prosecutors say Kegler let Hill stay at his home because Hill was wanted for car break-ins, then Hill killed Kegler because he thought he was going to turn him in.

Arnold Hall, Junior was also shot but recovered from his wounds.

