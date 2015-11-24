South Georgia gas prices dip Thanksgiving week

Gas prices in Georgia haven't been this low since 2009, and at least one gas station in South Georgia was seen charging nearly 30 cents less per gallon than the state average.

The ENMARK gas station on Clark Avenue in Albany was seen offering a gallon of unleaded gas, for $1.71 with their cash card. Without it, gas was still just $1.76.

The average price for gas in Georgia has dropped just below $2 recently.

Gas prices briefly slipped below that line in January, but they haven't been this low, and stayed this low, in six years.

Analysts with AAA said gas prices should slip even lower this week.

