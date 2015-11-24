GSW hands Albany State first loss

Fifth year senior Chandler Thomas was the difference for Georgia Southwestern Monday night, scoring 28 points off the bench to help the Hurricanes give Albany State their first loss.

The forward from Indianapolis went 8-9 from the floor, and made 12-15 free throws while adding eight rebounds in GSW's 83-75 win in Americus.

Earl Farnum led the Golden Rams with 20 points and six rebounds in the losing effort.

GSW head coach Mike Leeder must have been happy with his Canes' effort on the glass. GSW outrebounded ASU 47-33. They also allowed just 19 points off 23 turnovers.

The Hurricanes move to 2-1 with the win. GSW will head to Melbourne, FL Friday for a matchup with North Greenville in the semifinals of the Florida Tech Thanksgiving Tourney.

Albany State drops to 1-1 with the loss. The Golden Rams will host Georgia College Saturday in the first game of the ASU Thanksgiving Holiday Classic.

