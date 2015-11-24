GISA teams tipoff season in Dawson

Several GISA teams got their basketball seasons underway in Dawson this week at the Terrell Academy Tipoff.
Here are Tuesday's finals.
GIRLS:
Fullington 28, Southland 24
Westwood 44, Glenwood (AL) 37
Deerfield-Windsor 38, Abbeville Christian 26
Monsignor Donovan 47, Terrell Academy 41
BOYS:
Terrell Academy 61, Abbeville Christian 48
