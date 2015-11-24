WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/23/15): Colquitt Co.'s trickery pays off

The Colquitt County Packers continue their quest for a second straight state title, and now rank 2nd in the USA Today Super 25 rankings.

Part of the reason is the execution shown in our play of the week.

The Pack got rolling early Friday night against Central Gwinnett.

Leading 7-0 in the first, the Packers were not afraid to get tricky.

Out of the wildcat, Colquitt Co. ran a jet sweep to a motioning receiver. He tossed the ball back to QB Chase Parrish, who sent it deep to a wide open Kiel Pollard for the touchdown.

That made it 14-0, and Colquitt was just getting going.

They win 62-21 to advance back to the state quarters. The Pack will have to be road warriors Friday night against South Forsyth.

