Chief: Few donations in Leesburg annual toy drive

The police chief of Leesburg is hoping people will come through to keep an annual toy donation drive alive.

Since 2001, Chief Charles Moore has collected toys for Lee County Foster kids.

This year, the collection has expanded and people can bring toys to any Lee County Fire Station.

But Chief Moore doesn't have much to show so far.

He said 26 children have a wish list which Moore will get from DEFACS on Tuesday, and he needs to fill each one.

People can make monetary donations with checks made to the Leesburg Foster Kid Program, or they can drop off an unwrapped toy to any Dollar General or Fred's store in Lee County (Philema Rd., Hwy 19, Robert B. Lee, Hwy 82). And for the first time, any fire station in Lee County is accepting toys and donations.

Chief Moore said with much concern and debate about police abusing authority, he wants people to know the police are "here to help," and this is just another way they demonstrate their help beyond work hours.

