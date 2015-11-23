Second Harvest donates 2,000 Thanksgiving food boxes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Second Harvest donates 2,000 Thanksgiving food boxes

Boxes help feed a family of four for up to a week Boxes help feed a family of four for up to a week
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

An early morning of unloading, organizing, and distributing, all goes to help those in need this holiday season.

Second Harvest Food Bank has been preparing for this year's event since October and it's something they've done for over a decade.

Over 100 volunteers came together to make it all possible.

Cars lined the parking lot, and Jerry Donaldson was the first car there.

"It's usually pretty good when they do it and I didn't want to miss it," he said.

Donaldson was waiting to receive one of the 2,000 boxes of food Second harvest food bank in Valdosta was giving away

"We're just grateful all these families are going to eat this year," said Frank Richards, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia.

Each box prepared has 20 lbs of food. That's enough to feed a family of four for up to a week.

"It's really helpful," added Donaldson. "I mean it just really and truly helps a family."

For some community members this give away makes the holidays possible.

Donaldson says with such an active food organization in Valdosta it makes going hungry hard

"If somebody goes hungry in Valdosta, Georgia they want to," he said.

And that's why he said he's thankful.

But for the volunteers, helping the community is what it's all about.

"People care about folks in this community and it's amazing to watch the hearts of our volunteers every year," Donaldson added.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.

