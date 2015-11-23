Holiday travel season officially underway - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Holiday travel season officially underway

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The holiday travel season officially kicked off Sunday, November 22nd according to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. 

AAA predicts that nearly 47% of Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday alone. 

The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport urges travelers to be prepared and travel smart. 
 
They expect a few thousand people to be coming in and out of their doors during this holiday season. Even though the airport is small officials say wait times are still one of their biggest complaints. 

Airport Administrator Elizabeth Knowles says missing a flight in such a small airport can come with big consequences due to changes in holiday flight schedules.

"During the holiday season the flight schedules are limited. We typically have one flight a day, maybe two, versus the three we normally have," explains Knowles. 

Knowles says getting to the airport roughly two hours early ensures travelers will make it through all the security check points in time. 

She also suggests anyone flying get the Delta App to keep up with delays or changes in the flight schedule and to check TSA.gov while packing items. 

