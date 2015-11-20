Schley Co. senior becomes first choice for UGA "Class of 2020"

School leaders are proud of Mackenzie, and plan to keep up giving the students their all so more can succeed.

The University of Georgia in Athens surprised Mackenzie Tobin with news of her being the first student accepted.

Ellaville has recently been under the spotlight all because of one high school senior.

A Schley County High School senior was the first student to be admitted to the University of Georgia's class of 2020.

"It began as we had several phone conversations with the UGA admissions department to try and get some of their people to come speak with some of our seniors," said Principal Todd West.

"My heart just is absolutely beaming and has been for over a week and it's not just the UGA thing, that's pretty nice but she's just a great person," said mother Jamie Frost.

Tobin wants all the credit to go to her teachers.

"It doesn't even feel real," said Tobin. "I hope it kind of puts us on the map, you know we are a really really good school system and not a lot of people know about us."

"I think one of the most important things that we do as leaders in education is to offer hope and to make it where anything is possible," said superintendent Adam Hathaway.

