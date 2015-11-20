Organizations honor vets in hunting weekend trip

South Georgia organizations came together to honor some of the state's wounded veterans with a hunting trip Friday.

20 veterans from all over Georgia are participating in the weekend long trip.

Everything from food to supplies for the event was donated by area organizations.

Veterans say it just shows how much the South Georgia community supports them.

"It speaks volumes about the community and their patriotism and how they care about the troops," said veteran Michael Morabito.

This is the first year for the hunt but organizers plan to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.