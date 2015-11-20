Army veteran donates hundreds of pounds of turkey, not the first time

Shiver plans to keep donating Thanksgiving turkeys to the Salvation Army as long as he's healthy enough.

The only time Shiver hadn't donated in the past six years was because he was in the hospital.

Shiver donated more than 120 pounds during the year's holiday season this time.

An army veteran gave back to the community for the Thanksgiving season.

An 85-year-old army veteran gave back to the community for the Thanksgiving season. It wasn't his first time making an impact on the holiday for families.

For the fifth year, Richard Shiver had been donating turkeys for the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving dinner.

He donated more than 120 pounds during the year's holiday season this time.

The only time he hadn't donated in the past six years was because he was in the hospital. He said the reason he does it is simple.

"I like for everybody to have a good Thanksgiving dinner just like I do and hope and wish it was around the world that way but a lot of people cant have one," said Shiver.

Shiver plans to keep donating Thanksgiving turkeys to the Salvation Army as long as he's healthy enough to do it.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.