Law enforcement sends a holiday warning

With traffic fatalities increasing dramatically this year in Georgia, police are already spreading a holiday travel safety message.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in Georgia crashes this year. We're on pace for the most traffic fatalities since 2008.



The Dougherty County Police Department reminds you to check your tires and fluids in your car before leaving and make sure you're not distracted behind the wheel.

"When you be on the cell phone you tend to be not as attentive either speeding or cutting people off. unfortunately some people end up having a wreck," said Sgt. Robert Richard, Patrol Supervisor



DCP officers also say they and officers from other agencies will be looking for impaired drivers. Remember to drive sober, or you'll pulled over.

