Georgia veterans participate in first 'SOWEGA Wounded Veterans Hunt'

South Georgia organizations came together to honor some the state's wounded warriors.

Twenty veterans traveled from all over Georgia to participate in the first "SOWEGA Wounded Veterans Hunt."

Organizers say it's an opportunity to give back to veterans and thank them for their service.

"It's something that we wanted to do to give back to them and really do something that matters for the community and for the veterans," explains Backwoods Outdoors owner Chad Gunter.

From food to hunting gear, everything the veterans needed for the event was donated. Special deer stands to help paraplegic veterans were also donated for the hunt. Organizers said help from the community is what made the event possible.

"What I've enjoyed most about it is the community and the outpouring of the community. Every dollar that's been given has been given just for these hunters," explains Gunter.

Jessie White helped bring in veterans for the hunt. He says it's more than just a fun event for him.

"I was wounded in Iraq in 2007 and to be able to now give back to my fellow veterans and show them the people in the community haven't forgot about them is a great thing," White says.

White says knowing the community supports them is important and meeting other wounded veterans provides a sense of comradery.

"By bringing them in and doing events like this it renews their spirit. I do have brothers that are still out here that are willing to do whatever it takes to help me," explains White.

This is the first year they have put on the hunt, but organizers plan to make it an annual event.

