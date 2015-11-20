Wildcats seek upset of undefeated Grayson

It's said once the state playoffs begin, anything can happen. This Friday night, the Valdosta Wildcats hope to be that anything.

The Cats head to Grayson for a second round playoff matchup with the undefeated, nationally ranked Rams.

Grayson has scored nearly 500 points in 11 games this season, while allowing just 86.

But Valdosta is playing with a lot of confidence after winning three straight ballgames.

That includes a road playoff win last week at North Cobb, something head coach Rance Gillespie believes was great for his team.

"It's kind of like popping through and taking something off your back to get that win under your belt," he says. "But it gets no easier, certainly. It just gets tougher and tougher and tougher. There's only 16 teams left, and it's 16 teams that are capable of winning a state championship."

One of the reasons for Valdosta's confidence is their defense, which has played very well of late. The Wildcats are giving up just 16 points per game over the last three contests.

"I think our kids have grown up. We were a young football team at the beginning of the year. We played as many as six sophomores for a period there," Gillespie notes. "Those guys are no longer sophomores. They've got a season under their belt basically, and they're juniors. So they're playing better football, and we're playing better football as a whole."

This will be the second playoff meeting between the Wildcats and Rams. Grayson won a state quarterfinal game, 22-0, in 2010 in Valdosta.

