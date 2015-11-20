Drug and gang officers raid Albany store

An investigation continues after a raid on a south Albany convenience store Thursday night. Haley's Food Mart was shut down on South Slappey Boulevard was closed after a drug raid by multiple officers.

Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents and Albany Police officers from the Gang Unit and Criminal Investigations Division teamed up for the raid shortly before 6:00 p.m.

They say the investigation started after complaints about loitering and possible drug sales. Gang Unit Lt. Antonio Fletcher said, "We've placed this location under surveillance for a couple of weeks now in reference to some illegal activity, and tonight is the culmination of that investigation."

Police tell us they detained several people. They haven't said if they've filed any charges yet or whether they confiscated any drugs. They say they're not sure when the store may reopen.

