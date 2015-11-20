Cops release video of wild mall burglary

The Albany Police Department released video Thursday night of a daring smash and grab burglary at the Albany Mall.

Surveillance video shows a car drive around the parking lot for a few moments around 2:35 a.m. before three people get out, run to a back entrance to Dillard's and smash their way in.

They were carrying hammers and other tools they used to break into display cases. They stuffed jewelry, watches and clothes into bags and were gone in less than two minutes.

If you recognize the crooks... call crimestoppers at 436-tips.

