DoCo basketball teams tip off seasons Saturday

It is time to hit the hardwood in Dougherty County, and all four schools will jump right into the action Saturday against their main rivals.

The annual DoCo Tip Off Classic is this weekend over at Darton State's Cavalier Arena.

It's the season opener for each team, and what a way to get the season started.

Westover will battle Monroe, while Albany squares off with Dougherty.

TIP OFF SCHEDULE:

Westover vs. Monroe (girls)- 4:00

Albany vs. Dougherty (girls)- 5:30

Westover vs. Monroe (boys)- 7:00

Albany vs. Dougherty (boys)- 8:30

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.