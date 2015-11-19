Area middle and high school students learn about careers in a fun way at Wiregrass College

Wiregrass Technical College invited the community to sign their wall to honor those who have fallen and served their community.

Criminal Justice and Early Education majors teamed up to create the wall in honor of those who gave their all to their community.

Hundreds of pictures of fallen first responders lined the walls of Wiregrass Technical College in Fitzgerald.

Wiregrass Technical College students teamed up to create a wall dedicated to fallen first responders.

Fallen first responders were honored by a South Georgia school.

Hundreds of pictures of fallen first responders lined the walls of Wiregrass Technical College in Fitzgerald.

"It started out as a project but turned into something more," said Patsy Rivera the Criminal Justice Coordinator.

Criminal Justice and Early Education majors teamed up to create the wall in honor of those who gave their all to their community.

"It'll actually pull tears to your eyes actually walking down, it makes you realize just what we've had, the great officers that we have had on the streets," explained Captain Lee Cone with the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Department.

Not only were law enforcers honored at the event but firefighters, EMT workers and even K-9 unit dogs were honored, giving students and faculty a chance to see the faces behind the badges.

Criminal Justice student Rebecca Howard said, "it was good to get a different perspective on their lives and that their family has to live with the fact that they go to work everyday and might not come home."

The wall also served another purpose for early childhood development students.

"We have to understand the importance of giving the child the stuff they need to learn because they don't have that parent," said Brittany Bloodsworth an Early Childhood Development student.

Wiregrass Technical College invited the community to sign their wall to honor those who have fallen and served their community.

First responders appreciated what the students and staff have did, and asked the community to focus on the positive.

"We just ask you to please just give us a chance to prove ourselves and get to know us," said Captain Cone.

Wiregrass Technical College said that they are not planning on taking the wall down anytime soon.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.