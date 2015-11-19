Senate staff visits Albany State

In the wake of the Albany State-Darton merger announcement, South Georgia's Congressional Delegation visited Albany State University.



Representatives from Senators Isakson and Perdue's offices, as well as Congressmen Bishop and Scott, joined local leaders to hear about ASU's programs, and the merger between the university and Darton College.



Guests told us they were impressed with the programs at ASU.



"How great things are here at ASU, how dedicated the president and the leadership are and the great excitement here at ASU," said Jody Redding, Sen. Isakson's South Georgia Director.

The delegation toured several of ASU's programs, including forensics and logistics training.

