Most Wanted: Charles Bradwell & Dontravius Gibson

The Albany Police Gang Unit is looking for two men wanted for a violent attack on an Albany man.

Charles Bradwell III and Dontravius Gibson are among four men who police say assaulted a man July 17th in the 500 block of Blaylock Street.

Bradwell, AKA "Murder", is 35-years-old. He's 5'11" and weighs 210 pounds.

Bradwell's last known address was in the 1700 block of South Madison Street.

Gibson, who's also known as "Scooter G", is 28-years-old. He's 6'5" and and weighs 210 pounds.

His last known address was in the 600 block of Harmon Avenue.

Both men are wanted on felony aggravated assault and burglary charges.

If you know. where they are, call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS. .

