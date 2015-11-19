Valiants facing state's top dog

Just one win separates the Valwood Valiants from a state championship berth.

But to get there, they will have to knock the team that's run Class AAA for the past two seasons.

Valwood is headed to Perry Friday night to battle the two-time defending state champion Westfield Hornets.

The Valiants have looked stellar during the state playoffs, but know they must play their absolute best Friday night.

Head coach Ashley Henderson knew at some point they would collide with Westfield.

"We said back even in the beginning of the year the road to the state championship is going to go through Westfield, through Perry," Henderson notes. "They're going to have a say so in it. Here they are. It's quite an opportunity for us to go up there and play them."

The Valiants and Hornets will square off in Perry Friday night at the Hornets' Nest for a spot in the state title game.

