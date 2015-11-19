WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/18/15): Wendland becomes weapon for Knights

Our high school football player of the week helped lead his team back to the state semifinals. Now they're aiming for a state championship berth.

Nick Wendland was a weapon for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights Friday, and he hopes to saty that way in this week's semifinal.

Wendland had just six touches against Gatewood Friday night, but made the most of them.

He carried the ball five times for 102 yards and a score, plus one catch for 36 yards.

With the win, the Knights are headed to the state semifinals. They'll host John Milledge Academy for a spot in the state finals.

