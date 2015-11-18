Officials study emergency responses

District officials are now better prepared for a public health emergency. For the past three days Southwest District Public Health officials met in their emergency operations center for a statewide public health drill.



Public Health Officials dealt with a mock release of a biologic agent. They communicated with other public health and government officials from across the state to coordinate their containment plan.



"We are going to work the plan we are going to make improvements on the plan and we are going to work the plan yet again," said Emergency Preparedness Director Julie Miller. "In the process of all that, we are going to train our staff, but one of the other pieces, we try to make sure our community partners are trained also."



District officials are also prepared for other emergencies from flooding to nuclear waste.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.