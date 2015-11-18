Ray Johnson has final clemency hearing one day before execution date

The final clemency hearing for Ray Johnson, the Albany man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Angela Sizemore, is set for 9 a.m. November 18th.

Earlier this week Johnson sent a letter to Dougherty County court officials asking the judge to stop his execution that is set for tomorrow.However, since the letter was not from his lawyer it was not considered.

Johnson has tried to appeal his case multiple times with no success. His first scheduled execution was originally set for October of 2011. It was post-poned due to a motion for a new trial and post-conviction DNA testing.

The final clemency hearing is set one day before Johnson's execution date. An attorney is asking the board to commute or delay the execution to allow more DNA testing he claims will prove Johnson did not rape and stab Angela Sizemore in 1994.

In Georgia the parole board has the power to reduce the death sentence to life with or without the possibility of parole.

Ray Johnson was convicted of murder, assault, rape, and battery, then sentenced to death in April of 1998 for the murder and rape of Angela Sizemore in 1994.

Sizemore's body was found in the passenger seat of her car after an evening at a West Albany bar with Johnson. She had 41 cut and stab wounds, bruises, and evidence of objects used during her rape.

DNA testing matched Sizemore's blood to that found on Johnson's clothing.

If executed he will be the 36th inmate to die by lethal injection in Georgia.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.