Americus-Sumter completes season opening sweep

AMERICUS-SUMTER 44, CRISP CO. 40 (Boys)

The Americus-Sumter Panthers opened the high school basketball season with a road win, and got back in the rhythm that got them to the Elite Eight last season.

Fred Bryant scored the Panthers' first eight points of the game as both teams got out to fast starts.

Everything slowed down considerably though, and Americus-Sumter was able to hold off the Cougars.

AMERICUS-SUMTER 66, CRISP CO. 29 (Girls)

A'tyanna Gaulden got her senior year off to a great start with a road blowout win over Crisp County Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers led by 19 at half, and cranked up the defense in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Americus-Sumter moves to 1-0 with the win.

