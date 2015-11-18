Canes outscore Wildcats in season opener

Georgia Southwestern's defense wasn't stellar in Tuesday's season opener.
Luckily, their offense was in midseason form.
The Hurricanes outscored Fort Valley State, 89-85, Tuesday night at the Storm Dome.
Junior Karon Wright led the Canes with 22 points off the bench, including shooting 5-7 from three-point range.
GSW picked up where they left off last season from behind the arc, going 13-29 from long range against the Cats.
Brandon Price added 21 points for GSW, while Damien Leonard and Adam Thoseby each scored in double figures.
It's a good thing the offense was working for the Canes, because they struggled on the defensive end.
FVSU shot 51.6% from the field Tuesday, including 10-21 from three. Americus native Ralph Wilson led the Wildcats with 21 points in his homecoming.
GSW is 1-0 with the win, and heads to Tuskegee Saturday afternoon.
