Canes outscore Wildcats in season opener

Georgia Southwestern's defense wasn't stellar in Tuesday's season opener.

Luckily, their offense was in midseason form.

The Hurricanes outscored Fort Valley State, 89-85, Tuesday night at the Storm Dome.

Junior Karon Wright led the Canes with 22 points off the bench, including shooting 5-7 from three-point range.

GSW picked up where they left off last season from behind the arc, going 13-29 from long range against the Cats.

Brandon Price added 21 points for GSW, while Damien Leonard and Adam Thoseby each scored in double figures.

It's a good thing the offense was working for the Canes, because they struggled on the defensive end.

FVSU shot 51.6% from the field Tuesday, including 10-21 from three. Americus native Ralph Wilson led the Wildcats with 21 points in his homecoming.

GSW is 1-0 with the win, and heads to Tuskegee Saturday afternoon.

