Indians aim for state championship repeat

The high school basketball season is underway in south Georgia. For one team, that means the beginning of their quest to back to back state championships.

Seminole County will open the season again as a team to watch in Class AA after winning the state title last year.

Returning for the Indians are defending Class AA Player of the Year and Georgia signee Jordan Harris, as well another Division I recruit in Anfernee King.

Head coach Kevin Godwin says he's excited about this team, but knows they have some holes to fill if they want to repeat.

"We don't have a great deal of size. We knew that going into last year. We're not blessed with a true big man," Godwin says. "But we have to do the things that we did last year. We've got to play to our strengths, and utilize our talent that we have."

Godwin says last year's title run may have been best for the young guys his Indians will need to step up this season.

"You can see it with the younger players. When you do something like that, it makes a big difference. The younger players start believing in what you're doing," he says. "It makes for a really good atmosphere at practice. We're hoping that'll be a spring board and we can continue to play well and compete for a championship."

The Indians open the season December 1 when they host Mitchell County.

