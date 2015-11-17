WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/17/15): Coffee advances to 2nd round

The Coffee Trojans have been hard to stop of late. They are winners of eight straight games.

Now they're headed somewhere they haven't been since 2008, making the Trojans our WALB Team of the Week.

There's plenty to celebrate in Douglas these days.

Coffee just handled Warner Robins in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night.

Now the Trojans will play in the second round for the first time in seven seasons.

Coffee will host Kell this week and try to advance to the state quarterfinals.

