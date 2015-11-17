Christmas preview at Chehaw

Albany area business leaders got a sneak peak at what Christmas at Chehaw Park will look like. Tuesday night, Chehaw hosted the Chamber of Commerce's monthly business after hours event.

They already had Santa's Village and many of the displays for the park's Festival of Lights up for the gathering. Interim Chamber President Barbara Rivera-Holmes said, "We are honored to be able to do this in Santa's village and encourage everyone to come support and visit festival or lights."

Chehaw's Festival of Lights opens with a bike night on December 3rd. Get more information about holiday activities at the park here.

