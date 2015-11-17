Nutrition programs hoping for improvements - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Nutrition programs hoping for improvements

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Child Nutrition Reauthorization Bill extended its deadline for approval. 

The bill covers national school breakfast and lunch, after school, and summer meal programs. 

Since the deadline has been extended until the end of the year, all the meal programs have been put into a "holding pattern." This means no changes can be made to any of the current programs. 

Eliza McCall with Second Harvest Food Bank says even though they won't lose the programs completely, the current bill doesn't have the flexibility needed in South Georgia to reach those in need.

The new bill would provide more flexibility within local programs, allowing them to decide the best ways to reach their communities. 

McCall says Dougherty County leads the state in child hunger and has some of the highest rates of child hunger in the nation. She says the new bill would help combat those statistics. 

"We need some of these changes to be made," McCall says, "We need flexibility in these programs in order to better serve the children of south Georgia."

If the bill is not approved by the end of the year it is unlikely it will be passed until after the 2016 presidential elections. 

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

