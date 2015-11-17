Canes seek improvement behind the arc

There was no better team in the Peach Belt Conference from long range than Georgia Southwestern last season, and if you hear them tell it, they might be even deadlier this season.

The Canes open the 2015-2016 campaign Tuesday night when they host Fort Valley State, and you can expect GSW to being shooting the ball early and often.

They led the conference in three-point accuracy last season, making 41 percent of their attempts.

But head coach Mike Leeder believes this season's team will be even better from behind the arc.

"Last year, we were top ten in the country in three-point percentage," he says. "We've picked it right up in our two exhibitions. We made 21 threes in our two games, so our ability to shoot the ball, and stretch defenses, I think we still have that, even though we have a lot of new faces."

And the new faces are plentiful.

Damien Leonard is the Canes' only returner after the team added 12 new players, including seven via transfer.

But in all that shuffle, Leeder still has confidence in his team's ability.

"On the nights we struggled to shoot, we really had a hard time closing out games. This time around, even on nights we don't shoot well, I think our defense will keep us in games," he says. "I like how many guys we have. We can put four guys on the floor that are all viable threats, and guys that I trust with their decision making to go ahead and shoot threes, and they're all very very capable shooters."

The Canes tip off their season Tuesday night when they host Fort Valley State. Tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

