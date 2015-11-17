Knights hope to end semifinal woes

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will be in comfortable territory Friday night when they host the GISA state semifinals.

In fact, this senior group has never not been to the state semis.

As for success there, that's a different story.

The Knights bowed out of the state playoffs in the final four each of the past two seasons.

They welcome John Milledge to Webb Memorial Stadium this Friday night, all with the goal of advancing back to the state championship game.

"The last couple years, our kids haven't gotten past this step, and we want to get past this step and get to that game next week, and really have some fun," says DWS head coach Allen Lowe. "Right now, we're all going to be focused, and every kid is looking to do better than we have the last few years."

The Knights kick off against JMA Friday at 7:30 p.m.

