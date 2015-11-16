WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/16/15): Brooks Co.'s hook-and-lateral punctuates playoff rout

The Brooks County Trojans are rolling right in to the second round of the state playoffs.

The Trojans had an easy go of it in round one, and even dug deep into their playbook to pull out the WALB Play of the Week.

In the first quarter, Demontay Jones passed to Nathan Vick, who pitched to a sprinting Terrell Lamons.

That picked up a Trojan first down and a high five from head coach Maurice Freeman.

Brooks County won this one 48-0, and they'll host Manchester in the second round.

