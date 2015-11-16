How you can fight sex trafficking

There are nonprofits, governments, and faith groups working to fight human sex trafficking, and protect the rights of children and the vulnerable.

Here are some that were invaluable in our research:



Covenant House Georgia is located in Atlanta, but serves homeless teens and young adults from all over the state as the only youth shelter in the Southeast, providing emergency and long-term housing, medical care, education and employment. According to Covenant House, one in three kids will be approached by a human trafficker during their first 48 hours on the street. To learn more about Covenant House, and how you can help, go to www.covenanthousega.org.

SafePath is a child advocacy Marietta based non-profit. They provide a neutral, child friendly environment where professionals and agencies utilize a multi-disciplinary team approach to alleged child abuse cases. For more information, please go to www.safepath.org.

YouthSpark was created in 2000 as the first agency in the Southeast to serve victims of child sex trafficking through Angela's House, the first safe house in the Southeast dedicated to providing services for victims of child sex trafficking. They are a wealth of information on this issue. Check them out at youth-spark.org.

To learn more bout Francey Hakes and how to reach her: https://franceyhakes.wordpress.com/about/

