Lee man has family in Paris

A Lee County business owner has been in close contact with his French family since the attacks on his home city, Paris.



Lionel Sommet runs Lee Pride dry cleaners in Leesburg. He has been glued to news of the devastating terrorist attacks in Paris Friday.

He has a sister and several cousins living in the city and just outside.



Sommet says his friends and family in France are frightened by the attacks, but refuse to let their fear keep them from feeling free.

"Those people that did that, we can't make them feel like they won something or achieved something, life goes on. It's the same thing that happened here 14 years ago, you can't let that stop you."



Sommet hasn't traveled to his home country in four years, a long time for him, and is planning a trip early next year. He's proud of the French people's resilience, and says his family in France is touched by the support from people in the United States and other countries.

Georgia is now among the 15 states saying they will not accept Syrian refugees. Governor Nathan deal is calling on president Obama to suspend the resettlement program. President Barack Obama is defending his strategy against Isis.



Verizon wireless is showing support for those victims in Paris. In the wake of those deadly attacks last week, the company is supporting customers by offering free calling from the US to France through the weekend to help them connect with family and friends.



Wireless customers will not be charged for texts or international long distance calls originating from the US to France starting November 13th through 15th. Home telephone customers can also make free calls to France on those days.



