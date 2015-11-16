Motive for Dawson women's shooting is a mystery

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to figure out what led to the shooting of two Dawson women.



One man is in jail, charged with shooting the sisters in their apartment early Sunday morning. But, the motive is still a mystery.

Two sisters, 28-year-old Chyquandria Perry, and 24-year-old Lameisha Broner, shot at their Dawson apartment early Sunday morning, are recovering from their wounds today. Dawson P.D. Capt. Gene Shattles said, "They are stable, everything is fine."



41-year-old Nakia Johnson of Dawson is charged in the shooting.

GBI Special Agent Wes Horne told us, "We are not sure of the motive right now. This is an active, on-going investigation."

Shattles says an officer was called to the scene shortly after a 3 a.m. 9-1-1 call. "Once I arrived on the scene, we called the GBI to investigate. Because they have more resources and more investigators."

One nearby neighbor, afraid to go on-air, did say that she heard multiple gunshots, but that she didn't know the sisters.



For now, Johnson, a convicted felon, is in the Terrell County Jail, facing two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.



More charges could be pending as the GBI continues their investigation.



Dawson Police say they will typically call in the GBI during a more involved investigation like this one.

