First college merger meeting set

The first town hall meeting to discuss the consolidation of Albany State University and Darton State College has been announced.

It will be held Monday, Nov. 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Billy Black Auditorium at ASU. Albany State President Dr. Art Dunning, Darton President Dr. Paul Jones, and University System of Georgia Vice Chancellor of Fiscal Affairs and Planning Dr. Shelley Nickel will be there.

They will make remarks and answer questions. You're encouraged to email questions by Monday morning to consolidation@asurams.edu.

The Board of Regents voted Tuesday to combine the schools.

