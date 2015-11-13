Chili runners prep for races - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chili runners prep for races

South Georgia runners were carb loading and getting ready for the Chili Run South Georgia runners were carb loading and getting ready for the Chili Run
YMCA employees were out marking the race trail this morning. YMCA employees were out marking the race trail this morning.
Runners can participate in a one mile, a five-K or a 15-K race. Runners can participate in a one mile, a five-K or a 15-K race.
YMCA assisted in the event. YMCA assisted in the event.
Dan Gillam Dan Gillam
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After months of training for some, South Georgia runners were carb loading and getting ready for Saturday's Chili Run. 

YMCA employees were out marking the race trail this morning.

Runners can participate in a one mile, a five-K or a 15-K race.

"And, many people have been training in teams. We have had a Chili run prep class, and worked with Wild Side running, a local store," said Dan Gillam. "But, it's not about the time it takes to run the race or the distance you run, it's about coming out and being part of the community."

You can still sign up. Registration is Saturday at 7 a.m. and the first race starts at 8 a.m.

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly