Chili runners prep for races

After months of training for some, South Georgia runners were carb loading and getting ready for Saturday's Chili Run.

YMCA employees were out marking the race trail this morning.

Runners can participate in a one mile, a five-K or a 15-K race.

"And, many people have been training in teams. We have had a Chili run prep class, and worked with Wild Side running, a local store," said Dan Gillam. "But, it's not about the time it takes to run the race or the distance you run, it's about coming out and being part of the community."

You can still sign up. Registration is Saturday at 7 a.m. and the first race starts at 8 a.m.

