Harmony Jubilee kicks off in Fitzgerald

People from all over the south came to Fitzgerald for a chance to see and take flight in a hot air balloon.

The fourth annual Harmony Jubilee has been going on in Fitzgerald.

The first ever woman to pilot a balloon during the event came from South Carolina. She was not worried about flying with the guys.

"Oh yeah, that's no problem, I know all of them just about," said Debbie Porter.

People weren't the only ones to take taking flight. There was also a four-legged balloonist named Iowa that drew a lot of attention.

"He's been flying in a balloon since he was about 12 weeks old," said David Robinson. "They've put him on one for the Animal Planet and CNN has done something on him."

The only thing that could stop them would be the wind. Meteorologist Andrew Gorton said if the wind is over ten miles per hour, the baskets would stay on the ground and the balloons will not go up in the air.

Calmer winds are predicted at sunset and sunrise. This would make a perfect chance for a 74-year-old Air Force Veteran to trade his plane in for a balloon.

"It's time to do the things you didn't get to in earlier years," said Lee Culbertson.

The excitement will continue Saturday with a full day of events in Fitzgerald. Details on the Harmony Jubilee may be found by clicking here.

