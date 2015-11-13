"Rokk Out" dance gets Albany State student notoriety

The song and dance are spreading like wildfire on social media outlets.

The song will also be played on local radio.

An ASU Criminal Justice student might have a change of career after a lucky break during homecoming weekend.

Quanard Lackley, aka "OleNut", showed off a move college students are calling the "Rokk Out". It looks something like air guitar.

Lackley is an ASU junior, who composed a song called "Take A Break" and produced it in his dorm room. He played it during a try-out to open for rap artist T-Pain.

He didn't win the contest, but T-Pain's mother was impressed by his performance, she called him herself and invited Lackley to open for her famous son.

"My mom was so happy, but she told me to be good and pull up my pants," said Lackley.

The song and dance are spreading like wildfire on social media outlets like Twitter and Instagram. The song will also be played on local radio.

You may also see the dance along with the song by clicking here.

