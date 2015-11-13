Seen Lee County's manager?

There are questions surrounding the employment of Lee County Administrator Ron Rabun. The County Commission chairman says he is still the county manager, but Rabun has not been in his office the last two days where all of his personal items appear to have been removed.



The lights are turned off inside Ron Rabun's office. There are no pictures on the wall; no name plate on his desk. We didn't see any personal items, only county related files and other work materials.



Employees and Lee County Commissioners will not discuss the whereabouts of their County Manager and if he has been put on administrative leave.

Rabun's absence from his office comes after commissioners held a lengthy executive session Tuesday night to discuss personnel.



County commissioners will not say whether they were discussing Rabun or the county manager's position when they were meeting behind closed doors.



County Commission chairman Rick Muggridge has told WALB News on Wednesday and Thursday that "At this time Ron Rabun is our County Manager."



Muggridge also added that Rabun has not been asked to resign and is not on any kind of leave.



The chairman did point out county commissioners will hold another executive session on personnel during a called meeting Tuesday morning.

Ron Rabun took over as Lee County's manager almost exactly two years ago.

