Congressman optimistic on ASU/Darton merger

Congressman Sanford Bishop is optimistic that the merger between Albany State University and Darton College will strengthen higher education in South Georgia.

He said the Board of Regents, which voted to merger ASU and Darton Tuesday, is "struggling with too many universities to manage," and the move will "streamline the delivery of higher education."

Bishop is confident it will also bring in new businesses.

"I think it will be more attractive for business and industry to come here and will improve our economic prospects," Bishop said.

A Darton leader said there will be town hall meetings for people to provide input on the merger.

But so far, none have been scheduled.

