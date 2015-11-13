Cavaliers trio signs four-year scholarships

The Darton State baseball has had two traditions lately: winning games and sending players to the next level.

They did more of the latter Thursday.

Outfielder Colten Thomas, first baseman Tyler Morris, and catcher John Cable each signed with four-year schools this afternoon.

Thomas, a first team all conference selection, is headed to South Alabama.

Morris will make his way south to Valdosta State, while Cable will join the team at the University of New Orleans.

"It's been my dream since I was little to play Division I baseball, and I made that happen today," says Cable. "It's amazing."

"Both [VSU's] first basemen this year are seniors, so next year I'll have a pretty good chance to contribute to the team," Morris says. "That was a big factor in me committing there."

"It's made me a more developed baseball player," says Thomas of his time at Darton. "I came in having a bunch of flaws and I feel like I've smoothed some of those out through working hard and just grinding every day."

Head coach Scot Hemmings says it's possible seven other sophomores could sign scholarships after the season.

